Elderly hospitalizations can lead to scheduled treatment suspensions

In the light of increased coronavirus infections, the number of patients requiring hospital treatment will be 300-350 next week, the Health Board's weekly coronavirus overview reports. This means scheduled treatments will have to be restricted.

Estonia's R rate has increased to 1.18 nationally, up from 1.1 the week prior. The increase is linked to daily case numbers growing in the northern (1.08→1.18), eastern (1.05→1.35) and western (1.15→1.25) regions. The R rate stayed on 1.1, the same as the week prior.

Infection numbers grew rapidly in Ida-Viru County (53.5 percent) and Rapla County (56.2 percent). Over the past three weeks, infections have grown in Pärnu County (41.6 percent), Lääne-Viru County (36.7 percent), Hiiu County (35.7 percent) and Harju County (30.6 percent).

The Health Board said a worrying increase has been noted in Harju and Ida-Viru counties, because it affects all of Estonia. Infections have begun stabilizing in the southern region, but counties in South Estonia still have the highest infection rates.

Over the next weeks, the average daily infection number is expected to grow to 700-800 and close to 6,000 a week. By this estimate, the Health Board states that Estonia can reach the 'high' risk level in the second half of October.

Scheduled treatments will be restricted

Last week, infections increased in all age groups except the 20-24 group. The largest increase came in the elderly groups - 80 and up (75 percent), 75-79 (54 percent) and 60-64 (52 percent).

The total number of patients and infections is highest in the school aged population (especially those aged 10-14) and the working age population (especially those aged 30-44).

The number of patients requiring hospitalization has increased and the number can reach 300-350 next week. As of Wednesday, the number of hospitalized patients in Estonia is 230. An increase of this magnitude means scheduled treatments must be restricted and suspended.

At the same time, these indicators are from the peak of the second coronavirus wave in spring, when the maximum number of hospitalized patients stood at 727 (April 5). The highest number of hospitalizations on one day was on March 30 (104 patients).

Last week, 21 people died, all had co-morbidities and were aged 60-97.

Infections within family see highest increase

38 percent of the cases diagnosed last week were traced back to family settings, 14.6 percent to education establishments, 8 percent to the workplace, 3.2 percent to healthcare establishments and care homes, 3.5 percent to acquaintances, 2.7 percent to travel and 1.4 percent to entertainment events.

Infections within family saw the largest increase week on week (from 28 percent to 38), education establishments went from 13.5 percent to 14.6, infections at the workplace went from 7 percent to 8 and healthcare establishments saw their rate increase from 1.8 percent to 3.2 percent.

Number of outbreaks up by 31

The number of active coronavirus outbreaks under monitoring has also increased. Last week, there were a total of 1,828 patients in 135 outbreaks. There were 1,464 patients in 104 outbreaks the week prior.

Over the last 10 days, 411 patients have been linked to 78 outbreaks. A total of 200 cases have been added to different education establishments and 83 cases have been linked to care establishments.

There are 19 care home outbreaks being monitored by the Health Board, totaling 483 people. Care home outbreaks are most common in the southern region, but all regions now have care home outbreaks.

Cases related to travel

There were 107 coronavirus cases linked to travel over the last week, making up 2.7 percent of all cases. Cases were linked to 23 different countries with most of the cases coming from Finland, Russia and Turkey.

