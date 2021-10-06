Estonia to start coronavirus booster vaccinations

Booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine will start to be administered to the vulnerable, the Immunoprophylaxis Committee agreed on Tuesday.

Initially, these third doses will be given to the over 65s, residents of care homes and people with immunodeficiencies, said Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center).

These boosters will be given at least six months after the first vaccination cycle has ended. Family doctors or care workers will administer the doses. Pfizer will be used.

Heidi Alasepp, undersecretary of Health at the Ministry of Social Affairs, said a third shot can be given to non-risk group patients at least eight months after immunity was achieved from the first completed round of vaccinations.

A booster dose may eventually be needed by all people who have been vaccinated.

Some people require additional doses, such as those with organ transplants, as they do not develop enough immunity from the initial vaccination course.

--

