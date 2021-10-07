Vaccination rates still low in south Estonia

Counties in south Estonia have some of the country's lowest vaccination rates with only 59 percent of people vaccinated at least once. Fear and the belief covid-19 only spreads in busy cities is hindering the rollout.

ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) looked at the issue on Wednesday evening.

Family doctors in the region said many people have turned to them with questions and concerns.

"The reason they don't want to come is because they are afraid of the vaccine," Kanepi family doctor Vaike Meesak told AK. "They are skeptical, there are fears they will not be able to have children afterward and all sorts of reasons. Of course, I do not force anyone, I politely ask, recommend and hope. It is necessary for all of us."

AK also reported that many old people are not vaccinated as their families stop them.

"There are old people who have not been vaccinated because their children do not want the vaccine themselves. Then they believe an older person does not need to do it either - they are not doing anything, they are not going anywhere. But they do not believe that the disease will be brought home to them," said Meesak.

Many companies are experiencing shortages of workers as non-vaccinated people must quarantine when they are confirmed as a close contact.

AK asked people in Võru County why they are afraid to get vaccinated.

One respondent, Maiken, said: "They think it won't reach this corner of Estonia. There is a lot of countryside here, they think they won't get in the woods. Many old people don't go to town, they're at home, others them bring food or medicine."

