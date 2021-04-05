Estonia's elderly coronavirus vaccination rate lags behind Europe

Estonia's coronavirus vaccination rate is the third highest in Europe but among the over 70s the rate is lower, data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control shows.

ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" discussed the first dose data on Sunday evening (link in Estonian).

The data, from Friday, April 2, shows that both Hungary and Malta have the highest rate of vaccination in the EU at 25.5 percent, followed by Estonia at 19 percent and Finland at 18.8 percent.

Looking at data for people over 80 years old, Estonia has vaccinated 43.3 percent of people in this age category while the EU's average is 56.7 percent. This puts Estonia in 18th place. Malta (95.3 percent), Ireland (94.8 percent) and Sweden (87.7 percent) have the highest rate of coverage.

Estonia has better coverage in the 70-79, 60-69, 50-59 and 24-29 age categories.

35.5 percent of people in the 70-79 category have been vaccinated, putting Estonia ninth.

26.4 percent have been vaccinated in the 60-69 group (third highest), 19.1 percent in the 50-59 percent group (third highest) and 10.5 percent in the 24-29 age group (second highest).

Estonia's vaccination rate by age group compared to European Union member states. Source: ETV

European Union data can be viewed on the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control's website.

Data for Estonian vaccinations can also be viewed on the Health Board's website.

