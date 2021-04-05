Estonia's elderly coronavirus vaccination rate lags behind Europe

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Coronavirus vaccinations taking place at Sõle Sports Center on April 3, 2021. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's coronavirus vaccination rate is the third highest in Europe but among the over 70s the rate is lower, data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control shows.

ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" discussed the first dose data on Sunday evening (link in Estonian).  

The data, from Friday, April 2, shows that both Hungary and Malta have the highest rate of vaccination in the EU at 25.5 percent, followed by Estonia at 19 percent and Finland at 18.8 percent.

Looking at data for people over 80 years old, Estonia has vaccinated 43.3 percent of people in this age category while the EU's average is 56.7 percent. This puts Estonia in 18th place. Malta (95.3 percent), Ireland (94.8 percent) and Sweden (87.7 percent) have the highest rate of coverage.

Estonia has better coverage in the 70-79, 60-69, 50-59 and 24-29 age categories.

35.5 percent of people in the 70-79 category have been vaccinated, putting Estonia ninth.

26.4 percent have been vaccinated in the 60-69 group (third highest), 19.1 percent in the 50-59 percent group (third highest) and 10.5 percent in the 24-29 age group (second highest).

Estonia's vaccination rate by age group compared to European Union member states. Source: ETV

European Union data can be viewed on the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control's website.

Data for Estonian vaccinations can also be viewed on the Health Board's website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:10

Tallinn changes first grade allocation process

17:41

Hospital design procurement suspended due to possible conflict of interest

17:10

Riigikogu finance committee rejects amendments to supplementary budget bill

16:37

66,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia over next two weeks

16:09

Health Insurance Fund chair: No mass vaccinations before May

15:42

Gallery: 'Osoon' captures northern lights in the Hiiumaa sky

15:19

Finance ministry estimates 2.5 percent economic growth for 2021 Updated

15:14

State yet to pay out 'roof money' allocation to anti-abortion NGO

14:38

Spring recommendations: What to do in Estonia #1

14:03

Health minister: Non-traditional measures considered to boost vaccinations

13:35

Finnish Food Workers' Union calling for boycott on beer produced in Estonia

13:07

Former member of Isamaa Party to join Eesti 200

12:37

Spread of avian flu will likely not affect sales of free-range eggs

11:59

'AK. Nädal' studied non-risk group vaccination in Estonia

11:37

Despite high hospitalization, infection rate falls below 0.85

11:07

Nearly 41,000 vaccine doses administered over the last week

10:39

Health Board specifies passenger travel declaration conditions

10:35

Health Board: 382 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, nine deaths

10:12

Gallery: Tallinna Kalev wins Estonian Super Cup

09:55

Tallinn mass vaccinations highlight planning, communication bottlenecks

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: