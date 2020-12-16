Health Board: 590 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, three deaths

590 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed and three people died in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Wednesday. The 14-day infection rate is 470.66 per 100,000 people.

The majority of cases -358 - were diagnosed in Harju County and 275 of these were in Tallinn residents.

Eighty cases were reported in Ida-Viru County, 49 in Tartu County, 30 in Pärnu County, 20 in Rapla County and six each in Saare and Lääne-Viru counties. Lääne and Viljandi counties recorded five new cases each and Põlva, Järva and Võru counties four each. Three cases were diagnosed in Hiiu County, two in Jõgeva County and one in Valga County. Thirteen cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 5,903 tests were analyzed in the last 24 hours giving a positive rate of 10 percent.

As of Wednesday morning, 324 people are being treated in hospital.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

