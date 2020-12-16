Health Board: 590 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, three deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A social distancing sign in Tallinn.
A social distancing sign in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

590 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed and three people died in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Wednesday. The 14-day infection rate is 470.66 per 100,000 people.

The majority of cases -358 - were diagnosed in Harju County and 275 of these were in Tallinn residents.

Eighty cases were reported in Ida-Viru County, 49 in Tartu County, 30 in Pärnu County, 20 in Rapla County and six each in Saare and Lääne-Viru counties. Lääne and Viljandi counties recorded five new cases each and Põlva, Järva and Võru counties four each. Three cases were diagnosed in Hiiu County, two in Jõgeva County and one in Valga County. Thirteen cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 5,903 tests were analyzed in the last 24 hours giving a positive rate of 10 percent.

As of Wednesday morning, 324 people are being treated in hospital.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:07

Health Board: 590 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, three deaths

10:59

Lutsar on closing schools: It is not the best idea

10:50

Party ratings: Support for Reform drops below 30 percent

10:35

11 proposals shortlisted for next nationally important funded project

10:08

Bank of Estonia: Estonia's economy is doing better than expected

09:37

PPA increases monitoring of border crossers' quarantine compliance

09:07

Nationwide census testing begins on December 30

08:35

Tartu researchers highlight additional COVID-19 symptoms

08:05

Second reading of marriage referendum draft scheduled for January 11

07:50

Two Estonian government ministers in quarantine Updated

15.12

Irja Lutsar: Number of infected set to grow rather than fall

15.12

Tartu nominated for environment and climate award

15.12

Audit Office: Trains will not travel at 160 km/h any time soon

15.12

Psychologist joins government's scientific advisory council

15.12

Kiik: 100,000 people to get coronavirus vaccination in Q1 2021

15.12

President promulgates 2021 State Budget Act

15.12

Land Board starts preparations for land tax hike

15.12

Health Board: 301 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, three deaths Updated

15.12

Health Board worried about rise in coronavirus after distance learning ends

15.12

Lack of specialists leaves more than 8,400 children without study support

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: