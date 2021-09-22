Health Board: 175 hospitalized patients, 687 new covid cases, two deaths

As of Wednesday morning, 175 patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 687 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. Of the hospitalized patients, 126 (71.8 percent) are unvaccinated and 48 (28.2 percent) are vaccinated.

In total, 7,449 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 9.2 percent. Of the new cases, 468 (68.1 percent) were unvaccinated and 219 (31.9 percent) had finished the vaccination cycle.

In total, 750,089 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 682,830 of them having already received their second dose. 3,995 vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday morning.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 489.47, data from the Health Board shows.

There were two deaths, involving a 77-year old woman and a 99-year old woman. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,335 people in Estonia in total.

175 people receiving treatment in hospital, 18 in intensive care

As of Wednesday morning, 175 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 15 under assisted breathing. There are 18 patients in intensive care.

A total of 7,449 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 687 returning positive and 6,762 negative – a positive rate of 9.2 percent.

There have been 1,872,706 tests conducted in total since the start of March last year, with 151,292 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

140,527 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 46,009 (32.7 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 94,518 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

