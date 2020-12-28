Six people died and 416 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Monday. There are now 431 patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across Estonia.

Six people who had been diagnosed with coronavirus died during the last day - four women aged 71, 82, 85 and 91 and two men aged 71 and 79.

So far, 213 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

Data from the population register shows 260 new cases were reported in Harju County and 208 of those were in Tallinn.

Seventy-two cases were reported in Ida-Viru County, 19 in Lääne-Viru County, 17 in Järva County, 14 in Tartu County, seven in Pärnu and four each in Jõgeva, Rapla, Võru and Valga counties. Three cases were diagnosed in Viljandi County, two in Saare County and one each in Lääne and Põlva counties. Four cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 2,976 tests were analyzed which gives a positive rate of 14 percent.

The 14-day average is 558.7 per 100,000 inhabitants and the positive rate is 10.9 percent.

As of Monday morning, 431 people are being treated in hospital which is 11 more than on Sunday. Experts have said Estonia has capacity for between 350-450 COVID-19 patients, when it reaches that level hospitals will need to start reorganizing scheduled treatments.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 started on Sunday and 207 people have received the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine so far in Tallinn, Tartu and Ida-Viru County.

Situation by region

More than 25,000 people are being monitored across Estonia by the Health Board on Monday.

The Northern Regional Department is monitoring more than 16,500 people and there are 4,240 people who have a confirmed case of COVID-19.

5,300 people are being monitored by the Eastern Regional Department and there are 1,463 people with the disease.

More than 2,400 people are monitored by the Southern Regional Department, of whom 718 are infected.

The Western Regional Department is monitoring more than 1,600 people and 432 have coronavirus.

