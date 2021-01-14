Health Board: 632 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

A sign asking customers to please wear a mask in Tallinn's Viru Keskus shopping center.
A sign asking customers to please wear a mask in Tallinn's Viru Keskus shopping center. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Ten people with coronavirus died and 632 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Thursday.

280 new cases were recorded in Harju County with 232 of these in Tallinn. 

There were 131 new cases reported in Ida-Viru County, 56 in Tartu County, 40 in Pärnu County, 23 in Valga County, 18 in Viljandi County, 14 in Jõgeva County and 13 in Lääne-Viru County.

Nine cases each were recorded in Rapla and Saare counties, seven each in Võru and Järva counties, four in Lääne County and three each in Hiiu and Põlva counties. Fifteen cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 5,884 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 10.7 percent.

The 14-day infection rate is 574.28 per 100,000.

There are 386 patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospital with 34 in intensive care.

So far, 14,879 vaccinations against COVID-19 have been administered in Estonia.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

