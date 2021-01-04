Seven people died and 390 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Monday. The 14-day infection rate is now 559.53 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Seven people infected with the coronavirus died during the day, five men aged 59, 75, 80, 81 and 82 and two women aged 85 and 89. A total of 251 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

269 of the new cases were diagnosed in Harju County with 211 of those in Tallinn.

Twenty-five new cases were confirmed in Ida-Viru County, 24 in Tartu County, 17 in Lääne-Viru County, 13 in Viljandi County, eight in Pärnu County, four in Võru County and two each in Valga, Rapla and Järva counties. The was one new case each in Hiiu, Jõgeva, Lääne and Põlva counties. Twenty infections had no information in the population register.

In total, 3,394 tests were analyzed which gives a positive rate of 11.5 percent.

Forty-five new patients were admitted to hospitals in the last day and 423 patients are now being treated in hospitals in Estonia - 24 more than yesterday.

As of today, 2,535 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

Situation by region

Approximately 21,700 people are currently being monitored by the Health Board.

More than 13,500 people are being monitored in the northern region (3,992 infected) and More than 4,400 people are being monitored in the eastern region (1,412 infected), Approximately, 2,500 people are being monitored by the Southern Regional Department ( 901 infected) and more than 1,300 people (416 infected) are being monitored by the Western Regional Department.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download HOIA

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app HOIA which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

