Ministry aims to even up civil service employee, official employment links

news
The Superministry building in Central Tallinn.
The Superministry building in Central Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
news

The Ministry of Finance has submitted for feedback a set of proposed legislative amendments which would even up currently distinct requirements for employees and officials in Estonia's civil service.

These changes should lead to more flexible and transparent working arrangements as well as increase people's opportunities for career mobility, the ministry announced this week.

According to Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform), the main issue with the Civil Service Act, which has been in force for a decade, is the differing treatment of employees and officials in civil service.

"Estonia is small, and we're competing with the private sector for labor," Võrklaev said. "We have to hang on to every valuable person. We cannot have differing requirements for civil servants and offer differing salaries based on whether someone is an official or an employee."

The two roles are starting to blur, eliminating the need for a strict distinction between the two, the minister acknowledged.

"And the country as a whole expects a more uniform work culture and transparency regarding employees' rights," he continued. "This is why we are suggesting ways to bring the two roles closer together."

Ülle Harak, director of the Public Administration and Public Service Department at the Ministry of Finance, explained that civil service officials are currently subject to tougher requirements than employees, who are subject only to the general regulations of the labor market.

"In practice, this has led to a situation where increasing numbers of people in civil service are switching to standard employment contracts," Harak said. "At the same time, both officials and employees represent the state, and should be subject to similar values."

 Among the proposals under consideration are:

  • Harmonizing the salary system and payroll, resulting in a more uniform wage system;
  • Disclosing employee salaries, similarly to those of officials;
  • Adapting officials ethics into civil service ethics, applicable to public institution employees as well;
  • Establishing a maximum term of employment for senior managers equal to twice the term of office, to avoid political or economic influence on an institution;
  • Converting mid-level manager (department director) service relationships to fixed terms, facilitating mobility and freeing up posts for people with new ideas and different knowledge or skills;
  • Abandoning the regulation of development and assessment interviews, to increase institutions' freedom in determining how to evaluate performance and which development measures to implement;
  • Facilitating people's career mobility within and between institutions.

Which proposals will end up amended into law will be determined after the ministry receives feedback on them.

"There are two options — either we'll introduce some of the proposed changes, or we'll carry out a reform that would leave only one type of employment relationship in civil service," Harak said.

Relevant authorities have one month to provide feedback on the Finance Ministry's proposals. According to the ministry's plan, proposed changes are slated to take effect on July 1 next year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:40

Latvian border guard wants to shut down border checkpoint with Belarus

14:02

Ministry aims to even up civil service employee, official employment links

13:27

Kersti Kaljulaid: Sanctions on Russia require regular renewal

12:46

Central bank economist: Estonia's export difficulties have not eased

12:18

ERR in Germany: Taurus missiles to Ukraine conversation is ongoing

11:37

EKRE chair: We're taking Riigikogu board to court

11:20

Gallery: Isamaa-led anti-car tax protest pickets the Riiigkogu

10:44

Bank of Estonia: External economy activity down in second quarter of 2023

10:07

Over 30 people leave Center Party after Kõlvart elected leader

08:59

Gallery: Estonian National Library original 1980s construction

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.09

Private vehicles with Russian plates banned from entering EU Updated

11.09

NATO to hold largest exercise since Cold War on eastern flank

11.09

Tallinn will have to order its shade trees from abroad

11.09

Estonia inks contract to buy IRIS-T medium-range air defense systems

08:38

Major Tallinn road intersection reopens to traffic Tuesday

10.09

Gallery: Mihhail Kõlvart elected new Center Party chair at Paide congress

11.09

Bill tied to intoxication of cyclists leaves police perplexed

11.09

Ratas and Kiik: Dozens contemplating quitting Center

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: