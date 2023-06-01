Civil servants' pay rose by more than 12 percent last year

Civil servants' salaries rose by an average of 12.6 percent in 2023, putting the average monthly paycheck at €2,138.

The salaries of local government officials rose by 10.2 percent, making the average €1,821.

In comparison, the average Estonian wage rose by 8.9 percent to €1,685.

All of these rises were below inflation, which was above 15 percent for most of the year.

Almost 28,000 people work in Estonia's civil service, the vast majority — 22,400 — at state authorities and 5,500 in local government. This is 489 positions fewer than in 2022.

The Police and Border Guard Board lost the most staff followed by the Social Insurance Board. There was a small increase in local government workers.

In total, civil servants make up 2.8 percent of Estonia's working-age population.

Staff turnover increased to 16.4 percent last year.

