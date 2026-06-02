Case load rises, court delays worsen in Estonia in 2025

Estonia's court system saw a renewed increase in caseloads in 2025, along with longer processing times and declining public trust, according to Villu Kõve, President of the Supreme Court.

After several years of stability, the number of new court cases rose across all major categories, writes Kõve in annual report. Civil filings increased by 6.5 percent compared with 2024, while criminal cases climbed 6.3 percent and misdemeanor cases rose 9.8 percent.

Administrative cases have grown particularly sharply, increasing by 35.9 percent since 2019, signaling mounting pressure on that part of the judiciary.

At the same time, the speed of court proceedings continued to slow.

"Court performance in resolving cases (i.e., the ratio of incoming to resolved cases) is generally negative and trending downward, meaning case backlogs are building up," Kõve notes.

In district courts, the average duration of civil cases has lengthened for six consecutive years, reaching 129 days in 2025. Delays are especially pronounced in Harju District Court, where rulings in substantive civil disputes took an average of 413 days.

Efficiency gains exist in specific legal areas: while many timelines are lengthening, the average processing time for administrative cases decreased from 154 days in 2024 to 142 days in 2025.

Additionally, the average duration of general criminal proceedings was significantly reduced from 297 days to 263 days.

The judiciary has prioritized greater openness regarding court proceedings and the explanation of legal decisions. This includes continued broadcasting of public sessions by the Supreme Court and targeted campaigns to increase public awareness regarding legal risks, such as those related to consumer credit.

Estonia's standing in European justice rankings has slipped. In terms of the speed of resolving civil cases, the country dropped from second place in 2018 to fifth by 2023.

Concerns are growing over staffing, as the pipeline of new judges remains thin. No candidates passed the judicial exam in 2024, and only five out of 18 applicants succeeded in 2025.

Kõve shares his impressions from visits to the court systems in Ireland and Norway.

"In both countries, unlike in Estonia, the core of first-instance proceedings is the oral hearing. Hearings are not transcribed. In simpler cases, first-instance courts effectively operate on a live, assembly-line basis, where a case can be discussed and resolved in as little as five minutes — meaning a judge can reportedly handle up to 140 cases in a single day."

Despite the staffing challenges, Estonia continues to have significantly more judges per capita than some European peers. Estonia has one judge for every 5,200 residents, compared with one for every 28,000 in Ireland.

"It's worth noting that, at least at first glance, courthouses in both Ireland and Norway generally appeared to be in worse shape than ours — largely old and worn, much like the equipment inside them. All the more embarrassing, then, to admit that cases can often be handled far more efficiently in an aging, run-down courthouse with what seems like an archaic hearing process than in our modern, high-tech digital system with all the bells and whistles," compares Kõve.

Running the court system also remains relatively costly. Annual spending amounts to about €53 per Estonian resident, compared with €36.5 in Ireland.

Public confidence, meanwhile, has weakened in Estonia. Trust in the court system fell to 62 percent in 2025, the lowest level in seven years.

One area that saw a notable increase in activity was constitutional review. Courts handled a record 81 such cases during the year.

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