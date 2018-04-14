Kaja Kallas elected Reform Party's first-ever chairwoman

At its general meeting on Saturday the Reform Party elected Kaja Kallas chairwoman. Along with Kallas, the 16-member party leadership was elected as well.

Kallas said in her speech before the party delegates on Saturday afternoon that the party's goal should be to "build a smart and self-sufficient state".

Kallas was the only candidate in the party's election, meaning that after just one multi-candidate election in January 2017, the party is returning to its old practices choosing its leader.

"Very complicated times are ahead, and I'm the only one who has accepted the challenge. I know that for some of you I'm not the leader yet. But since I'm the only candidate for this position, your only option is to believe that I can manage, and to support me, or to not do that," Kallas said. She added that she is willing to work with anyone who wants to contribute to the party's "election victory" in March 2019.

But Kallas also warned her fellow party members that said victory is all but certain: Reform's current high ratings are an "illusion," she said, and one that they need to back up with substance if the party is to win the Riigikogu elections and return to power.

She also pointed to the party's enormous deficit. Reform has never before been indebted to this extent, and needs money for the upcoming election campaign. Kallas added she is hoping that business will continue to support the party's world view, and also called on all members of the party to donate.