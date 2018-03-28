Support for Kaja Kallas on the rise

The number of people who believe Kaja Kallas, who is to take over as chairperson of the opposition Reform Party next month, would make the best prime minister has increased this month from 25 to 28 percent.

Support for current Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), meanwhile, remained steady at 21 percent, it appears from the results of a survey commissioned by daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS.

Eight percent of those polled would prefer to see Mart Helmet (EKRE), four percent Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE), three percent Artur Talvik (Free) and two percent Helir-Valdor Seeder (IRL) as head of the Estonian government.

Among supporters of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL), more respondents would prefer to see Kaja Kallas, not their own current party leader, as prime minister.

28 percent of SDE supporters would prefer to see Kallas as prime minister, compared to party chairman Ossinovski's 20 percent support.

Of IRL voters, 39 percent would prefer Kallas as prime minister, compared to 24 percent support for party chairman Seeder.

Just two percent of Center Party supporters, however, consider her the best fit for prime minister.