news

Reform Party gearing up for general meeting and internal elections ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Outgoing Reform chairman Hanno Pevkur, Kaja Kallas, Kristen Michal.
Outgoing Reform chairman Hanno Pevkur, Kaja Kallas, Kristen Michal. Source: (Siim Lõvi /ERR)
News

Tomorrow Saturday the opposition Reform Party is holding a general meeting to elect a new leadership as well as its first chairwoman. Some 700 delegates are expected to invest outgoing Estonian MEP Kaja Kallas (Reform/ALDE) as the party's new leader, and to pick 16 out of 27 candidates to lead Reform into the campaign for the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Kallas at this point has no competition in her bid for the party chairmanship. Outgoing chairman Hanno Pevkur, who in March was ousted as deputy speaker of the Riigikogu as well following months of power struggles within the party, has called on the delegates to support Kallas.

As Kallas writes on her blog, it her hope to get new people elected to the party's leadership. At the same time, she wouldn't want to have to give up on experienced fellow party members "just because they've been in politics for a long time," Kallas said.

Kristen Michal still seen as playing decisive role

At the time her name first came up as a potential contender for the chairmanship, she was seen meeting with party heavyweight Kristen Michal, which immediately led the Estonian media to speculate that they were joining forces to topple Pevkur.

When long-time party chairman and Prime Minister Andrus Ansip (Reform) stepped down in 2014, Michal was seen by many as his natural successor, but had an image problem following his involvement in the party's 2012 "Silvergate" financing scandal.

After the fall of Prime Minister Taavi Rõivas' Reform-led government in late 2016, Michal was traded as the most likely next chairman again, but in January 2017 in the Reform Party's first-ever internal election that went beyond rubber-stamping a preselected candidate, he lost against Hanno Pevkur.

Kallas preemptively distancing herself from Michal

Leading up to tomorrow's general meeting, Kaja Kallas is making it a point to emphasize a certain distance to Michal: "I haven't entered into some sort of alliance with Kristen Michal," Kallas wrote. "But Kristen is part of the team that will see the party win the elections, and our team is open to everybody who is a team player."

She added that she has been talking to a great number of party members and knows that she is expected to unite the party. "But it is also clear that there are a whole number of people in the party to whom I'm not the leader yet, and I still have to prove myself," Kallas wrote.

Leadership election to include small number of local sections' candidates

For the first time the party is opening up the leadership election to its local sections as well. Of a total of 16 leadership members beyond the party's chairwoman, 13 will be members of the national party, and three will be members of local party sections.

All in all, there are 27 candidates. They include Arto Aas, Yoko Alender, Jüri Jaanson, Urmas Klaas, Eerik-Niiles Kross, Urmas Kruuse, Maris Lauri, Jürgen Ligi, Kristen Michal, Urmas Paet, Kalle Palling, Keit Pentus-Rosimannus, Hanno Pevkur, Taavi Rõivas, Imre Sooäär, Anne Sulling, Aivar Sõerd, Urve Tiidus, Madis Timpson, Maris Toomel, and Mart Võrklaev for the national party, and Aleksandr Holst, Laine Randjärv, Andrus Seeme, Maido Ruusmann, and Jaanus Ratas for the party's local sections.

The general meeting is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. tomorrow Saturday. The results of the elections are expected for around 6 p.m.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

reform partyhanno pevkurkaja kallas2019 elections


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Internal Security Annual Review
Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
10:10

Mihkelson: Dubai Expo participation precondition for new mission in UAE

12.04

Maritime Administration: Rukki Channel deep enough for ferries

12.04

Government discussing budget strategy this week

12.04

Ratas: Estonia doesn't have to be directly concerned by tensions in Syria

12.04

Estonian Defence League to have four territorial defense districts

12.04

IRL raises over €54,000, Reform under €900 in donations in first quarter

11.04

Driver of van that broke through ice killing four was heavily drunk

11.04

Italian airborne early warning plane conducts flights in Estonian airspace

BUSINESS
08:55

Paper: State needs to find €130 million to achieve balanced budget

12.04

Analyst: No signs of overheating in Estonian economy

12.04

Tallinn transport company CEO Enno Tamm to step down

12.04

Government approves bill exempting specialists from immigration quota

12.04

Bank of Estonia: Sustained economic success demands investment

12.04

Estonian alcohol producers: Sales on Latvian border double in first quarter

11.04

Estonian Railways first quarter freight flows up 8.4 percent

11.04

Ossinovski: State budget must be drawn up with real surplus

Opinion
21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Outgoing Reform chairman Hanno Pevkur, Kaja Kallas, Kristen Michal.

Reform Party gearing up for general meeting and internal elections

Tomorrow Saturday the opposition Reform Party is holding a general meeting to elect a new leadership as well as its first chairwoman. Some 700 delegates are expected to invest outgoing Estonian MEP Kaja Kallas (Reform/ALDE) as the party's new leader, and to pick 16 out of 27 candidates to lead Reform into the campaign for the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
18:02

30 years since Estonian Popular Front was founded

17:21

TS Laevad may rent sixth vessel in next few weeks

16:35

Two new cases of measles diagnosed in Estonia

16:06

Study: Desynchronization of Baltic grid crucial due to geopolitical aspects

15:15

Estonian Road Administration raising speed limit on divided highways

14:24

1,150 babies born in Estonia in March

13:32

HKScan, trade union reach agreement on wage terms

12:38

Estonia's e-service maintenance underfunded, needs extra €60 million yearly

11:35

Russia's EuroChem to build €65 million ammonia terminal at Sillamäe

10:51

Reform Party gearing up for general meeting and internal elections

10:10

Mihkelson: Dubai Expo participation precondition for new mission in UAE

09:27

Narva college director: Russian influence attempts not very successful

08:55

Paper: State needs to find €130 million to achieve balanced budget

12.04

Analyst: No signs of overheating in Estonian economy

12.04

Maritime Administration: Rukki Channel deep enough for ferries

12.04

Government discussing budget strategy this week

12.04

Ratas: Estonia doesn't have to be directly concerned by tensions in Syria

12.04

Tallinn transport company CEO Enno Tamm to step down

12.04

Government approves bill exempting specialists from immigration quota

12.04

Bank of Estonia: Sustained economic success demands investment

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: