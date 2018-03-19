news

Reform's MPs vote to replace Hanno Pevkur with Kalle Laanet ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Kalle Laanet.
Kalle Laanet. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Reform Party's parliamentary group in the Riigikogu decided on Monday to support Kalle Laanet's candidacy for the position of deputy speaker. This means that the group has turned on party chairman Hanno Pevkur, who will have to make way for Laanet. The decision follows yet another weekend of bickering and conspiracy theories inside Estonia's leading opposition party.

The party's press spokeswoman, Reti Meema, confirmed Laanet's nomination to ERR on Monday. The parliamentary group will submit a single candidacy, Meema said. This means that the group has followed party chairmanship candidate Kaja Kallas and turned on outgoing party chairman, Hanno Pevkur.

Pevkur has been the second deputy president of the Riigikogu since former Prime Minister Taavi Rõivas resigned following a sexual harassment scandal in October last year.

With Laanet's nomination, the new party core forming around Kallas and party heavyweight Kristen Michal has now effectively neutralized Pevkur, who has gone from the party's hope for change in January 2017 to borderline pariah, first losing an internal power struggle against Kallas' camp, and now also demoted within Reform's parliamentary group.

Talking to ERR on Monday, Laanet repeated the party leadership's much-mentioned point that his candidacy would contribute to more unity in the party, a statement in stark contrast to recent developments.

As far as they are visible to the media, current events in the party point at a high-level power struggle Pevkur and other proponents of change in the party have lost. Though Pevkur was elected party chairman with two-thirds of members' votes in January 2017, he has been under fire from his colleagues in the party leadership and parliamentary group ever since.

Laanet meanwhile tried to be conciliatory. "Several members of the parliamentary group turned to me who think that my candidacy for deputy speaker makes sense for the party, that it unites the party more. I made my decision based on that," Laanet told ERR.

Laanet didn't want to say who had approached him. Fellow MP and former minister Jürgen Ligi (Reform) also said he didn't know.

Pevkur told ERR that the group had voted on the candidates. "In any democratic process you have to expect that sometimes you win, sometimes you lose," Pevkur said. "A year and a half ago there was no logical explanation either why the Reform Party should suddenly be out of government, but that's what happened, and that's what the Riigikogu decided," he added.

Returning MEP Kaja Kallas (Reform/ALDE), who is the only candidate for the Reform Party's upcoming chairmanship election next month, said on Sunday that she favored settling the matter democratically, though this didn't keep her from rejecting Pevkur's request for support publicly, and complimenting Laanet in the very same letter.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

reform partyriigikoguhanno pevkurkaja kallaskalle laanet


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
18.03

Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon receive UN mission medals

18.03

March party ratings: Opposition Reform party remains most popular

17.03

Government backs introduction of 'state buildings' in county centers

17.03

Ilves calls for new kind of alliance to protect democracies

17.03

Irish Setters spotted on Tallinn's Freedom Square

16.03

Road Administration closes Noarootsi and Vormsi ice roads

16.03

Baltic, Polish prime ministers to discuss desynchronization with Juncker

16.03

2019 European elections: Parties, candidates biding their time

BUSINESS
18.03

Electronics manufacturer Eolane to create 300 jobs in Tallinn

18.03

Balkans see great potential in business cooperation with Estonia

18.03

Estonia, France to launch digital cooperation

17.03

No news yet about potential new core stakeholders in Tallink

16.03

Electronics manufacturer Eolane to create 300 jobs in Tallinn

16.03

Baltic, Polish prime ministers to discuss desynchronization with Juncker

16.03

Forest management center: No decision yet on planned pulp mill deal

16.03

45 Enterprise Estonia jobs to be cut due to regional support system changes

Opinion
13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

12.03

Digest: Tartu's pulp mill debate already part of 2019 election campaign

26.02

Digest: Today's Estonia is far more than a speech, and so is the centennial

25.02

Opinion digest: President's Independence Day speech boring and generic

22.02

Beyond the digital drivel: Long-term expats sound off about life in Estonia

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Kalle Laanet.

Reform's MPs vote to replace Hanno Pevkur with Kalle Laanet

The Reform Party's parliamentary group in the Riigikogu decided on Monday to support Kalle Laanet's candidacy for the position of deputy speaker. This means that the group has turned on party chairman Hanno Pevkur, who will have to make way for Laanet. The decision follows yet another weekend of bickering and conspiracy theories inside Estonia's leading opposition party.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
19.03

Study: Ferry route between Saaremaa, Latvia socioeconomically profitable

19.03

IMF recommends Estonian government defer expenditures

19.03

Putin garners 94 percent of votes cast at polling stations in Estonia

19.03

Reform's MPs vote to replace Hanno Pevkur with Kalle Laanet

19.03

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: March 19-25

19.03

Government passes decision allocating money to churches to parliament

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

19.03

Novalpina subsidiary to buy Olympic Entertainment for €288.4 million

19.03

Reform's infighting flares up as party throws chairman under the bus

19.03

Russian citizens vote in Tallinn, Narva, Tartu

18.03

Electronics manufacturer Eolane to create 300 jobs in Tallinn

18.03

Balkans see great potential in business cooperation with Estonia

18.03

Estonia, France to launch digital cooperation

18.03

Feature: Ruussaar in Eastern Ukraine, Part 2 | On the train

18.03

Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon receive UN mission medals

18.03

March party ratings: Opposition Reform party remains most popular

17.03

Tallinn Music Week announces documentaries program

17.03

Government backs introduction of 'state buildings' in county centers

17.03

Ilves calls for new kind of alliance to protect democracies

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: