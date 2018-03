Reform MP Hanno Pevkur was confirmed by the Board of the Riigikogu as a member of the standing Constitutional Committee.

Pevkur did not previously belong to any Riigikogu committee as he was serving as Second Vice-President of the Riigikogu.

The Riigikogu on Thursday elected fellow Reform MP Kalle Laanet Second Vice-President of the Riigikogu.