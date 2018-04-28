Five contenders in race for Free Party chair

Andres Herkel, Tarmo Kaldma, Viktoria Lukats, Jüri Saar and Olev Vaher are all candidates for the next chairperson of the opposition Free Party, to be elected at the party's May 12 general meeting.

Running for party board member are Jüri Adams, Ants Erm, Monika Haukanõmm, Tarmo Kaldma, Tarmo Kask, Vahur Kollom, Neeme Kuningas, Siiri Käpa, Heli Künnapas, Andres Lints, Elo Lutsepp, Enn Meri, Kaul Nurm, Jaanus Ojangu, Ain Ostra, Urmas Ott, Lii Ramjalg, Inna Rose, Jaak Vackermann, Olev Vaher, Vello Väinsalu and Tiia Välk.

Katrin Hauk, Jako Kull, Hanno Kirschfeldt, Eino Muruste, Taavi Simson, Lembit Tuur and Uno Veski are running for positions in the party's honor court.

Anne Hansberg, Reelika Jaokit, Külliki Kübarsepp and Urmet Külaots, meanwhile, are running for positions in the party's internal audit committee.

Incumbent chairman Artur Talvik, who had previously indicated that he would be running for re-election, said on Friday's episode of ETV's "Ringvaade" that he would be withdrawing his candidacy.