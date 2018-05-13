Herkel elected Free Party chair

Former Free Party chairman Andres Herkel was once again elected chairman of the opposition party with 128 votes at Saturday's general meeting.

Elected to the party board on Saturday were Lii Ramjalg, Monika Haukanõmm, Jaanus Ojangu, Jüri Adams, Kaul Nurm, Vahur Kollom, Ain Ostra, Enn Meri, Elo Lutsepp and Vello Väinsalu. The party also adopted its general program, the Free Party said.

"We are coming because we are not happy with Estonia's political culture, which has moved too far away from the people and has not represented the people's actual expectations for a long time," Herkel recalled the first sentence of the party's manifesto in his speech.

The newly elected chairman added that the Free Party has drawn up several documents and bills to promote democracy, but these have not been taken into account.

According to Herkel, party financing from the state budget still hasn't been reduced, the proposal to make election candidate lists open has been rejected and members of the parliament can once again also belong to local municipality councils.

Founded in 2014, the opposition Free Party is currently represented by eight seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu.