MEP and chair of the Reform Party (Reformierakond) Kaja Kallas makes her official exit from the European Parliament at the beginning of September.

" Kaja Kallas' mandate will officially end on 4 September," a spokesperson for Ms. Kallas told the Baltic News Service on Friday, citing information received from the head of the Bureau of the European Parliament.

According to the same source, the mandate for Ms. Kallas' replacement, Igor Gražin, will start on 5 September.

Kallas is a member of the Group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) and a member of the delegation to the EU-Ukraine Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, as well as the delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly.

She serves as a substitute in the Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection and is a member of the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE).

Kallas was elected chair of the Reform Party on 14 April but announced that, due to personal reasons, she wasn't going to return to Estonia full-time until July.

Kallas received a total of 21,498 votes at the European Parliament elections in 2014, which was the fifth highest result following Andrus Ansip, Indrek Tarand, Marju Lauristin and Yana Toom. Mr. Gražin, as the Reform Party's fourth candidate, collected 975 votes.

The European Parliament is currently out for the summer, the last plenary sitting was held from July 2 to 5 and the next plenary meeting is to be held on 10 September.

Please note that this article is an amended version, the original headline of which stated that Ms. Kallas was due to return to Estonia in September. In fact, she has already returned to Estonia - ed.