Reform Party leader confident about 2019 elections

The leader of the Reform Party (Reformierakond), Kaja Kallas, believes that the party will under her leadership win the general elections next spring and is not ruling out cooperation with any political party when a coalition government has to be formed.

Ms. Kallas answered "yes" when asked by daily Eesti Päevaleht whether the Reform Party will win the general election in 2019 and whether she will thus become the next Prime Minister of Estonia.

Kallas, who is leaving the European Parliament this year, did not agree with the opinion of the Eesti Paevaleht interviewer that the three biggest forces in the Riigikogu after the next elections will be the Centre Party, the Reform Party and the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE).

"First, this is not a fact. We can say that after 3 March," she said.

Asked whether she would prefer the Centre Party (Keskerakond) or EKRE as coalition partner, Kallas said that the decision will have to be made in spring and she isn't ruling out anyone as potential government partner.

Commenting on reports that she is slated to run in the Harju and Rapla counties against the leader of the Centre Party, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, and a fresh member of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and former presidential candidate Marina Kaljurand, Kallas said that her place at the top of the Reform Party ticket gives her an advantage.

"I'm very much ready for a fight. I've always liked this kind of competition; rather, this is what gets me going. We definitely have strengths which overlap, but we also have very clear differences. In the presidential election it's very much the person that is being elected,'' Ms. Kallas averred.

''In the Riigikogu elections the political party is elected to a big degree, the things that the party stands for. My strength lies in my being the number one candidate of the Reform Party," she went on.

The next parliamentary elections in Estonia will be held on March 3 next year.