Gräzin might not join ALDE replacing Kaja Kallas in European Parliament

Igor Gräzin (Reform), who will replace Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas in the European Parliament, said on Wednesday that he might not join the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), Kallas' group in the European Parliament. This would mean that the parliament's liberals lose one vote.

Gräzin told ERR on Wednesday that this fact is "a little glitch" in the plans to replace Kallas that had to be expected, though he didn't want to specify which of the European Parliament's groups he is planning to join.

"But in case I really get the chance to go to the European Parliament, I'll definitely go," he added. Gräzin is replacing Kaja Kallas, who announced when she became a candidate for the Reform Party's chairmanship that she would leave the European Parliament if elected. The switch is due to happen in September, the next European elections are in March next year, shortly after Estonia's own parliamentary elections.

The Reform Party's candidates for the European elections haven't been announced. The assumption is that the front runner of the party will be former prime minister and current EU commissioner for the digital single market, Andrus Ansip. With Taavi Rõivas, another former prime minister will likely be among the top names on the party's list. Other candidates include incumbent MEP Urmas Paet (Reform/ALDE) as well as party hopeful and Estonian MP Kalle Palling.

ALDE's group currently has 68 members. Beyond Kallas, Estonian MEPs Urmas Part (Reform) and Yana Toom (Centre) also belong to the group.