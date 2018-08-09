news

Gräzin planning to represent Estonian eurosceptics in Brussels ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Igor Gräzin.
Igor Gräzin. Source: (Eesti Meedia/Scanpix)
News

Igor Gräzin (Reform), about to replace Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas in the European Parliament, still hadn't made it clear which of the parliament's groups he intends to join, though he is saying that he will represent "Estonia's eurosceptics".

"The eurosceptics are really the silent majority, and they don't have a vocal representative. And by the way, they're not just some morons," Gräzin told ERR on Thursday, stressing that he "doesn't exclude the possibility" that he might still join the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), the European party of his predecessor and fellow Reform Party member.

Gräzin is taking over Kallas' mandate in early September this year.

Joining ALDE would be difficult for him to do for several reasons, Gräzin said, but he still might do it: "If it should turn out that they're all good people, then I don't exclude the possibility, and it would also be the most comfortable thing for me to just go ahead and do it."

Though Gräzin made it clear earlier this year that he doesn't hold ALDE's members in very high esteem, now he is saying that "maybe things aren't as bad as they look."

Gräzin has a history with ALDE. He was elected the deputy chairman of the Europeans United for Democracy (EUD) party, which opposed the establishment of ALDE. The party was present in the European Parliament with just six mandates, and since 2009 hasn't played a role on the European stage.

At the time, Gräzin fought against the impending establishment of ALDE as a much larger union of different centrist parties in Europe, specifically because their course was too centrist for his and fellow eurosceptics' taste.

As he points out, nominally he still is the EUD's deputy chairman, as "nobody ever removed me from that position."

Disgruntled with ALDE since party failed to elect Siim Kallas chairman

Gräzin's grudge goes back to 2015, when ALDE didn't elect Siim Kallas chairman. He also takes issue with the group's later decision to support measures against Hungary and Poland's conservative governments.

"In any case, I'll push a eurosceptical agenda, because mistakes were made in the European Union that need to be discussed. Europe and the European Union aren't one and the same," Gräzin told ERR.

Of Estonia's currently six members of the European Parliament, two more are part of ALDE's group, namely Gräzin's Reform Party fellow, Urmas Past, and the Centre Party's Yana Toom.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

reform partykaja kallaseuropean parliamentigor gräzinalde


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

NEWS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:19

Annual Arvamusfestival takes place this weekend in Paide, ERR is there

08:49

Heat warning in effect as temperatures in Estonia to exceed 30C again

08.08

Estonian Defence Forces determine location where launched missile exploded

08.08

Ratas, Stoltenberg discuss accidental launch of missile over Estonia

08.08

Expat problems: 'Does anybody know where I can find Pho Bo in Estonia?'

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

08.08

SDE's main candidate for IT minister Rene Tammist

08.08

Estonian young classical musician of the year to head to Edinburgh Festival

FEATURE
BUSINESS
08.08

Unemployment fund proposes leaving premium unchanged

08.08

Foreign tourists spend €415 million in Estonia in second quarter

08.08

Magnetic MRO mulling leaving Estonia

08.08

Accounting firm investigated after acting as intermediary in tank deal

08.08

Kuressaare flight load factor exceeds 90% in July

07.08

Tallinn Stock Exchange: Olympic can be delisted after squeeze-out

07.08

SEB: Estonian inflation to remain faster than eurozone average

07.08

Tallinn Airport sees record number of passengers in July

Opinion
12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:03

University of Tartu scientists discover 'global soil war'

16:17

Estonian government endorses allocation of €20 million in drought relief

15:42

Gräzin planning to represent Estonian eurosceptics in Brussels

14:15

Government supports abolishing daylight saving time in Europe

13:27

Trump's tariffs and their potential effects on Estonia

13:06

Rescuers working to extinguish wildfire sparked by launched missile

12:14

Prime minister expresses support for corruption investigation in Narva

11:22

Five police patrols checking speeds on Tallinn-Tartu Highway Thursday

10:19

Annual Arvamusfestival takes place this weekend in Paide, ERR is there

09:51

June exports up 17%, imports 18% on year

08:49

Heat warning in effect as temperatures in Estonia to exceed 30C again

08.08

Unemployment fund proposes leaving premium unchanged

08.08

Estonian Defence Forces determine location where launched missile exploded

08.08

Foreign tourists spend €415 million in Estonia in second quarter

08.08

Ratas, Stoltenberg discuss accidental launch of missile over Estonia

08.08

Magnetic MRO mulling leaving Estonia

08.08

Expat problems: 'Does anybody know where I can find Pho Bo in Estonia?'

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

08.08

SDE's main candidate for IT minister Rene Tammist

08.08

Estonian young classical musician of the year to head to Edinburgh Festival

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: