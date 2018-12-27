Igor Gräzin to leave politics following end of term as MEP

Upon his return from Brussels, MEP Igor Gräzin (Reform) wants to leave politics.

Mr Gräzin does not intend to run in the 2019 Riigikogu elections, daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) reported.

According to the MEP, who replaced Kaja Kallas in Brussels earlier this year, in the time that he has spent away from Estonia, he has come up with new ideas, while his interest in politicis has waned. He is interested in doing other things in life, he added.

"Few have noticed, but I help conduct services at the church, and I have been accepted to study to become a vicar," Mr Gräzin said. "Other than that, I teach law, legal ethics and the philosophy of law at Tallinn University."

He also noted that he has grown apart from the Reform Party, and while he has been courted by other parties, he isn't interested.

