news

Former MP Igor Gräzin leaves Reform Party ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Igor Gräzin, formerly of Reform.
Igor Gräzin, formerly of Reform. Source: Sander Koit/ERR
News

Former MP Igor Gräzin has now left the Reform Party. A founder member of Reform, Mr Gräzin had already announced his decision to step down as an MEP and leave politics altogether, ahead of the general election on 3 March and the European elections in May. Mr Gräzin only became an MEP in the summer, replacing Kaja Kallas who had returned to Estonia after being appointed Reform Party leader.

''I didn't leave the party, the party left me,'' wrote Mr Gräzin on his social media account, utilising a famous quote of Ronald Reagan's after leaving the Democratic Party early in his political career to join the Republicans.

Mr Gräzin added that the Reform Party he helped to create 25 years ago, no longer exists.

''Instead of a citizen's state, we have built a state apparatus which cares more about papers than people,'' Mr Gräzin went on to explain.

''A sort of state capitalism has been running in place of a truly free market economy for about a decade now. The founding liberal principles of the party have all but evaporated, despite my best efforts to bring them back,'' he continued.

Mr Gräzin, who became a Reform Party member in November 1994, said that his disagreements with the party stem back to Andrus Ansip's tenure as party leader and prime minister, when the party became more left of centre and state capitalism oriented, he says.

Mr Gräzin, who had said he was going to leave politics altogether and even had plans to study for the church ministry in addition to his teaching at Tallinn university, dismissed questions by ERR as to whether he would joint the ranks of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reform partyigor gräzin2019 estonian parliamentary elections2019 riigikogu election


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
02.01

Criminal proceedings against former Tallinn deputy mayor dropped

02.01

Integration Foundation relocates to Narva

02.01

Denmark may overhaul finance authority in wake of Danske case

02.01

Residence permit applications already exceed entire 2019 immigration quota

02.01

Opinion: Estonia 200 leader means well, but could actions benefit EKRE?

02.01

Estonians spend most on alcohol per household in EU

02.01

Lt. Col. Jüri Kadak dies at 77

02.01

Eiki Nestor: A mind is like a parachute, it doesn't work if it isn't open

Opinion
24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
02.01

November 2018 retail turnover up 5% on year

31.12

Tammist meets with UAE Minister of State, talks Expo, flights, IT companies

31.12

Skype Estonia revenue drops to €33.5 million

31.12

Electricity prices for private consumer reach record high

31.12

Over 20,000 third-country nationals in Estonia for short-term employment

30.12

Rimi: Estonian service sector short 2,000 workers

29.12

Talks on extending Kiev-Riga rail route to Tallinn to begin next month

29.12

Enterprise Estonia to open representation in New York

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:28

Estonian Song and Dance Festival tickets to go on sale next Thursday

17:09

Over 400 already registered for free Estonian courses for hopeful citizens

16:37

Port of Tallinn case postponed on technicality

15:50

Number of stateless residents in Estonia drops by over 2,200 in 2018

15:11

New regulations impractical for attending emergencies, says water company

14:34

Estonia 200 reveals top Riigikogu candidates for Ida-Viru County

13:25

Former MP Igor Gräzin leaves Reform Party

12:41

Tallink 2018 passenger numbers steady, cargo volumes up 5.7%

11:54

Number of flu cases on the rise at end of 2018

11:18

B1 Estonian exam, Part 3: Certificate and conclusion

10:07

November industrial production up 8% on year

09:29

Early January storm disrupts travel, causes power outages

08:32

Centre required to pay interest on unpaid Pettai donation reimbursement

02.01

Criminal proceedings against former Tallinn deputy mayor dropped

02.01

Luminor merger complete, nothing to change for clients, says bank

02.01

Integration Foundation relocates to Narva

02.01

Denmark may overhaul finance authority in wake of Danske case

02.01

Residence permit applications already exceed entire 2019 immigration quota

02.01

Opinion: Estonia 200 leader means well, but could actions benefit EKRE?

02.01

Culture.ee's full list of 2019 Estonian festivals

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: