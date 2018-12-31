Centre, Reform remain biggest political parties at end of 2018

As of the last day of 2018, the Centre Party, the senior member of the three-party government coalition, remains the biggest political party in Estonia with 14,936 members, while the opposition Reform Party remains second biggest with 12,153, according to data available from the Business Register.

As of Monday, the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) maintained its position as the country's third-largest party with 8,791 members, while the two junior government parties, Pro Patria and the Social Democratic Party (SDE), came in fourth and fifth with 8,504 and 5,680 members respectively.

The opposition Free Party, meanwhile, remained the parliamentary party with the smallest membership at 578 members.

Of the three new political parties established this year, Estonia 200 had 582 members, while the Biodiversity Party had 538. Membership numbers for People's Will, the third new party, has not yet been reflected in the register.

Of non-parliamentary parties, the Independence Party had 1,948 members, the United Leftist Party 1,741 members, the Estonian Greens 967 members, the Estonian Freedom Party – Farmers' Assembly 805 members, and the Party of People's Unity 507 members.

-

