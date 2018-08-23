news

August party ratings: Reform, Centre, EKRE remain most popular ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Members of the Reform Party at the party's annual Summer Days event.
Members of the Reform Party at the party's annual Summer Days event. Source: Reform Party
News

The Reform Party, the Centre Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) continued to top the party ratings in August, while the Free Party climbed back up toward the 5% election threshold, it appears from the results of a survey commissioned by BNS and daily Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor.

The rating of the opposition Reform Party was 29.8%, up 0.2% compared to July, while support for the Centre Party, the senior member of the three-party government coalition, remained unchanged at 23.8%. EKRE's rating, meanwhile, declined 0.6% on month to 21.2%.

In fourth place was junior coalition member Social Democratic Party (SDE) with a rating of 12.7%, down from 12.8% in July.

The Pro Patria Party (Isamaa), the other junior coalition member, ranked fifth in popularity with 5.2% of the vote, dropping slightly from 5.3% in July.

The opposition Free Party was the only party to register a significant change from month to month — increasing from 3% in July to 4.7% in August.

Of non-parliamentary parties, the Estonian Greens had a rating of 2%, down from 2.9% in July, while the Estonian Independence Party was backed by 0.5% and the People's Unity Party by 0.1% of respondents.

From 15-22 August, Kantar Emor interviewed a total of 1,061 Estonian citizens between the ages of 18-74 online. The answers of the people who listed "no preference" as to party affiliation were eliminated from the outcome to make it as comparable as possible to the outcome of a Riigikogu election; this month, this accounted for 29.8% of respondents.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

Culture
2019 Elections
