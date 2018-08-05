news

Former central bank chairman joins EKRE to run for parliament in 2019 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News

Former chairman of the supervisory board of the Bank of Estonia, Jaan Männik has confirmed that he will be a candidate in next year's parliamentary elections for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

Männik joined the party's members for their summer days in Põlva County this week. "My world-view is national conservative. There is no other party in Estonia besides EKRE who engages in national conservative politics," Männik told fellow party members.

Männik, born in 1945, worked as a planner for Anglo Traders Ltd in Toronto from 1972 to 1973, and later on in Sweden for various energy companies and industry conglomerates as well as for the Swedish state.

He continued his career in business in Estonia on from the early 1990s, rising to the top echelons of Eesti Telefon and later on Eesti Telekom, whose CEO he was from 2000 to 2007.

He was chairman of the supervisory board of the Bank of Estonia from 2008 to 2013, and also sat on the boards of directors of the Estonian Development Fund and Estonian Air.

Männik is also a former member of Pro Patria.

Männik candidacy helping EKRE address principal weakness

According to several observers as well as leadership members of Estonia's other parties, EKRE's principal issue before the 2019 Riigikogu election will be finding candidates for its lists.

Looking back at the party's disappointing performance in the 2016 local elections, EKRE will likely be able to translate its increasing popularity into parliamentary mandates only if it finds a sufficient number of candidates.

Despite its seven mandates in the current Riigikogu, EKRE is largely dominated by its chairman, Mart Helme, and his son, Martin Helme, who is the chairman of EKRE's parliamentary group. Beyond the inner circle around them, the party has only a small number of candidates likely to attract a large number of personal votes, which could be a liability come March next year.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS, ERR

ekre2019 elections


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

NEWS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
05.08

Former central bank chairman joins EKRE to run for parliament in 2019

04.08

'No (stateless) person, no problem?': An interview with Yana Toom MEP

04.08

GALLERY | Koutny wins Tallinn Ironman, Albert wins third place

04.08

Ilves: Focus on US actions instead of what Trump says

04.08

Cyberattacks possible during 2019 elections, says RIA

04.08

Mazsalaca forest fire no longer spreading towards Estonian nature reserve

03.08

Ironman traffic and transport changes: It's a weekend for walking

03.08

Kaljulaid appoints Jonatan Vseviov ambassador to US

FEATURE
Yana Toom

'No (stateless) person, no problem?': An interview with Yana Toom MEP

I arrive slightly early for my interview with Yana Toom at her constituency office in a fashionable street in central Tallinn, only to find out that she has beaten me to it and is already there. A very tall woman, easily recognisable thanks to her distinctive russet hair, she is wilting in the current heatwave in Tallinn just as much as I am and we go out for a pre-interview cigarette on the office balcony (''I'm just a summer smoker'' I say, not very convincingly).

BUSINESS
12:29

New Linda Line catamaran arrival stalled by bankruptcy proceedings says CEO

11:40

Court bars Olympic from increasing share capital

10:34

Plastic bag use declines by around 20% in major Estonian chains

09:56

Survey: Over half of Estonians favour lowering alcohol excise duty

03.08

Alexela given permission to buy 220 Energia

03.08

Tallinn transport company suspends, reports head of administration Moorast

03.08

Tallink transports record number of passengers in July

03.08

Auvere Power Plant handed over to Eesti Energia this week

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
18:13

UK financial regulator warns against Estonia's GoldTech

17:46

Tõniste: No reduced excise rate for small wine, cider producers before 2020

16:35

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 6-12 August

15:44

Art academy summer courses start Monday, host students from 28 countries

14:46

Russian citizen caught speeding in Estonia expelled from country

13:42

France's Consolis buys Estonian prefab concrete elements maker TMB

12:29

New Linda Line catamaran arrival stalled by bankruptcy proceedings says CEO

11:40

Court bars Olympic from increasing share capital

10:34

Plastic bag use declines by around 20% in major Estonian chains

09:56

Survey: Over half of Estonians favour lowering alcohol excise duty

08:51

June accommodated tourist numbers remain unchanged on year

05.08

Former central bank chairman joins EKRE to run for parliament in 2019

05.08

Estonian, Finnish PMs to take part in Estonia-Finland bicycle ride

04.08

'No (stateless) person, no problem?': An interview with Yana Toom MEP

04.08

GALLERY | Koutny wins Tallinn Ironman, Albert wins third place

04.08

Ilves: Focus on US actions instead of what Trump says

04.08

Cyberattacks possible during 2019 elections, says RIA

04.08

Mazsalaca forest fire no longer spreading towards Estonian nature reserve

03.08

Alexela given permission to buy 220 Energia

03.08

Ironman traffic and transport changes: It's a weekend for walking

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: