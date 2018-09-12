Jaan Männik decides against running in election as EKRE member

news

Jaan Männik.
Jaan Männik. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
Former chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Bank of Estonia Jaan Männik has decided against running in the 2019 Riigikogu elections as a member of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

"My kids said that they constantly have to hear talk of, 'Your father is a racist!' and answering questions like, 'Is your father a racist?'" Männik told weekly Eesti Ekspress.

"One could say I misjudged EKRE's reputation among young people," he said, explaining why he decided not to run after all. "Family is more important than my personal political career, however, and I don't want to put my family into this position."

In a speech given at EKRE's Summer Days event, Männik had said that he is a nationalist-conservative in worldview, and that beyond EKRE, there are currently no other parties in Estonia focused on nationalist-conservative policy.

