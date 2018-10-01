Siiri Sisask walks back decision to run for Riigikogu in EKRE

Just two days after announcing her intention to join the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and run as a member thereof in the 2019 Riigikogu elections next March, singer and former Riigikogu MP Siiri Sisask announced on Monday that she would not run in the elections as a member of the party after all.

Speaking at the EKRE Council meeting on Saturday, Sisask said that she was going to join the opposition party and run for a seat in the Riigikogu in the Harju and Rapla Counties election district next March. On Monday morning, however, she announced that she was withdrawing her candidacy, as she had with her statements offended the beliefs of many EKRE members.

"I have with my clear statements in defence of same-sex families angered many members of EKRE," Sisask said. "Unfortunately I will remain true to myself regarding this matter, and with respect to that, I am withdrawing my candidacy under EKRE's election lists for the 2019 Riigikogu elections."

According to EKRE chairman Mart Helme, repealing the Registered Partnership Act is one of the party's most important moral issues.

"It is not conceivable that there are members in the next [EKRE] parliamentary group in whose case we cannot be sure that they do not support this policy with their vote," Helme said. "The party will not compromise on moral issues."

As of 1 October, EKRE has 8,536 members.

-

