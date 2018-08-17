Greens eyeing 11 Riigikogu seats next spring

The Estonian Greens have begun working on their election campaign for the 2019 Riigikogu elections next March, and the party's goal is to earn 11 seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu, party chairwoman and Tallinn Deputy Mayor Züleyxa Izmailova said in an interview with ERR.

Speaking to ERR's radio news, Izmailova said that the party plans to update its statutes and draw up an election platform, the latter of which she will take responsibility for herself.

"The logging of forests needs to be reduced," she noted as one of the core tenets of their platform. "And we have also highlighted Rail Baltic as a red line for us."

According to the party chairwoman, the Greens are aiming to earn 11 seats in the Riigikogu next spring.

The party has budgeted €100,000 for the election campaign, as well as an additional over €60,000 for the payment of bonds.

Izmailova believes that support for the Greens, which currently falls below the 5% election threshold, should grow, and has the potential to reach 20%.

"We have been treated somewhat unfairly by the media," she said. "We are not being treated equally alongside parliamentary parties."

No plans to merge with Free Party

The Greens have no intention of merging with the opposition Free Party, as they see the latter as lacking a comprehensive vision and bold ideas.

"While the Greens' worldview is very concise and clear, the Free Party essentially lacks one," Izmailova said. "Or if they have one, then they keep it a closely-guarded secret; even Estonia's most professional and experienced political observers have yet to understand exactly what it is."

According to the party chairwoman, should the Free Party be interested in joining the Greens, they would definitely have to abandon their economic principle "according to which, before breaching economic freedom, it must be proven that the economic activity in question has a harmful effect on the environment. I believe this 'wealth above all' attitude should have been left in the cowboy capialism Estonia of the 90s, and no longer appealing to people today."

