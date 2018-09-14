Kaul Nurm announces candidacy for Free Party chair

Free Party Deputy Chairman Kaul Nurm told ERR that the party board has decided to move up the party's extraordinary general meeting by a week as well as elect a new board at the meeting. With that, Nurm said he is willing to run for chairman of the party.

According to Nurm, it was decided at Thursday's party board meeting that the general meeting will take place on 30 September at Rapla Cultural Centre. Changes to the agenda of the meeting were agreed upon as well.

"It was decided to accommodate the new demand of joint appealers and essentially adopt a draft agenda drawn up by the appealers," he said. "According to it, up for election will be the chairman, board, honour court as well as audit committee of the party."

Nurm also said that he now intends to run for chairman of the party himself as well. "Yes, with yesterday's decision, the prior obstacles for my candidacy have in essence been eliminated," he confirmed.

Last Thursday, the board of the Free Party had decided that the party's extraordinary general meeting would take place on 6 October, according to the agenda of which no board elections would be taking place.