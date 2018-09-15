Father of prime minister stands down from parliament

news

Father and son Rein and Jüri Ratas.
Father and son Rein and Jüri Ratas. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
Rein Ratas, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' father (both Centre), is standing down from the Riigikogu following a lengthy illness. His seat goes to fellow Centre Party member Igor Kravtšenko.

In practice, Mr. Kravtšenko had been standing in for Mr. Ratas since the latter fell ill in December 2016.

The Riigikogu board announced on Friday that the switch was effective same day, 14 September.

Rein Ratas had been an MP 2007-2011 and served several stints on Tallinn City Government. Now 80, he was the oldest member joining the Riigikogu after the 2015 general election.

Centre is the major coalition partner, led by Rein Ratas' son, Jüri, who became Prime Minister shortly after becoming party leader in November 2016.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

