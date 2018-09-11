Palo: Current government coalition to last through election

Independent MP Urve Palo, a former member of the Social Democratic Party (SDE), believes that the government coalition currently in power will remain so through the Riigikogu elections to be held next March.

After another Centre Party MP defected to the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) on Monday, the three coalition parties combined — the Centre Party, SDE and the Pro Patria Party — maintain a narrow majority, with just 51 votes in the 101-seat Riigikogu.

Palo is one example of a so-called extra vote that the Jüri Ratas-led government may need in votes.

Speaking in an in-studio interview with ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera," Palo confirmed that she supported the coalition in matters of principle, noting that when it comes to budget-related questions or votes of no confidence, the ruling coalition can count on her vote.

"I believe that the coalition will manage and last through the end," she predicted. "Big decisions are being made."