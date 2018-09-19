news

Kaul Nurm confirms candidacy for Free Party chair ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Free Party deputy chairman Kaul Nurm.
Free Party deputy chairman Kaul Nurm. Source: Free Party
News

Free Party Deputy Chairman Kaul Nurm on Wednesday confirmed that he will run against incumbent Andres Herkel for chairman of the opposition party in a vote to be held at a general meeting at the end of the month.

Describing the Free Party as a "party of substance" with capable members and powerful personalities, Nurm said that unfortunately the commitment of these people can no longer stand out. He said that party members are currently finding it difficult to even give each other an unconstrained smile.

"This situation can be changed when the equilibrium point is found again," Nurm said. "There are not many people in the party who are still able to bring about such shift. Continuing the old way, the Free Party will get stuck."

According to the current deputy chair, the Free Party stands apart from other political movements in that it pronounced a rather clear worldview base at the very beginning: patriotic, nationalist, conservative, responsible, entrepreneurial, building on self-initiative, and cherishing education. This has ensured a relatively stable membership for the party even when it has taken a stance on issues dividing society, he added.

"Speaking further about the party's ideology, I belong among those who, while adhering to 'free conservatism,' reach out a bit more towards liberalism and openness," Nurm said. "At the same time, I support the principles of sustainable development and an ecologically balanced lifestyle. For me, conservatism is secular reticence in the first place."

Nurm described increasing the focus on developing a dynamic and modern economy, issues with the organisation of education, improving access to health insurance and medical services, and the coping of citizens, including the elderly, as important to the party. He also named developing the digital market and digital state as important.

New leadership to be elected

A scheduled general meeting of the Free Party on 30 September will elect the party's chairman, governing board, honour court and audit committee.

Internal conflicts within the Free Party were made public in mid-August, when chairwoman of the party's Pärnu branch Heli Künnapas sent a letter to the board in which she demanded the resignation of party chairman Andres Herkel and the election of a new board. Over the following weeks, Jaanus Ojangu, Vello Väinsalu, Elo Lutsepp, Monika Haukanõmm and Vahur Kollom all resigned from the party board.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

free partykaul nurm


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
18.09

Kallas: Reform Party would scrap free regional public transport

18.09

Up to 120,000 people without health insurance in Estonia

18.09

Kaljulaid meets with Chinese president in Beijing

18.09

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

18.09

10 companies ready to privately finance bridges to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa

18.09

Tallinn University of Technology adopts TalTech nickname

18.09

Vseviov: US wants to strengthen cooperation with Estonia

17.09

Finance authority: Denmark knew about Danske risk in 2012

FEATURE
BUSINESS
18.09

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

18.09

US court orders Estonian forex broker Tallinex to pay over $10 million

18.09

Employers' manifesto: Tax hikes must be stopped

17.09

Tallinn Airport August passenger numbers up 11.5% on year

16.09

Bank of Estonia: Labour force participation to rise despite aging society

16.09

Nordica subsidiary Regional Jet starts operating Swedish domestic routes

16.09

WSJ: US probing money laundering at Danske's Estonian branch

15.09

INTERVIEW: Tallinna Vesi CEO makes Tallinn water even more transparent

Opinion
13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

Culture
2019 Elections
Free Party deputy chairman Kaul Nurm.

Kaul Nurm confirms candidacy for Free Party chair

Free Party Deputy Chairman Kaul Nurm on Wednesday confirmed that he will run against incumbent Andres Herkel for chairman of the opposition party in a vote to be held at a general meeting at the end of the month.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:32

Ratas to attend informal EU summit on migration, internal security, Brexit

16:44

Eu-LISA opens new headquarters in Tallinn

15:49

Baltic TSOs apply to join Continental Europe Synchronous Area

15:21

Over 10,000 registered for Papal Mass in Tallinn next week Updated

14:31

2019 state budget to exceed €11 billion

13:39

Audit: Danske's non-resident customers in Estonia moved over €200 billion Updated

13:10

Activist: Estonia could take leading role in fight against waste, pollution

12:46

Kaul Nurm confirms candidacy for Free Party chair

11:42

Nestor represents Estonia at Three Seas Initiative summit in Bucharest

08:55

Share of internet users in Estonia reaches 89%

18.09

Kallas: Reform Party would scrap free regional public transport

18.09

Up to 120,000 people without health insurance in Estonia

18.09

Kaljulaid meets with Chinese president in Beijing

18.09

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

18.09

US court orders Estonian forex broker Tallinex to pay over $10 million

18.09

10 companies ready to privately finance bridges to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa

18.09

Exhibit on Baltic centennials, US-Baltic relations opens at Riigikogu

18.09

Employers' manifesto: Tax hikes must be stopped

18.09

Tallinn University of Technology adopts TalTech nickname

18.09

Vseviov: US wants to strengthen cooperation with Estonia

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: