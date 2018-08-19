news

Free Party council discusses election programme

The Free Party is currently a member of the opposition in the Riigikogu.
The Free Party is currently a member of the opposition in the Riigikogu. Source: Free Party
The council of the opposition Free Party, which convened in the Northeastern Estonian village of Kauksi on Saturday, discussed the party's main messages for the upcoming Riigikogu elections next March.

According to party council chairwoman MP Monika Haukanõmm, who also serves as deputy chairwoman of the Social Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu, the Free Party stands for a balanced tax reform, inclusive and fair public governance, a balanced forest policy, and accessible important social services.

"In the opinion of the Free Party, the basis of a fair and simple state is trust," Haukanõmm said in a press release. "Today's problems in Estonia are the result of officials, the government and MPs not taking responsibility for their decisions and the consequences thereof. The most dramatic example is the current government's excise duty policy."

According to Jaanus Ojangu, head of the party's idea team, among issues the Free Party plans to bring to the election debate are the elimination of wait times for doctor's appointments, halting the increase in electricity prices, reducing poverty, and supporting people in need.

The Free Party council unanimously approved the ideas of the party's idea team. Deputy party chairma Kaul Nurm also submitted six regional policy issues to the election programme which seek to improve life in Estonia's rural areas.

"Vital public services should be accessible in every corner of Estonia," Nurm stressed.

The council also elected the party's new board, which consists of Märt Läänemets, Kati Kongo and Elo Lutsepp.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

