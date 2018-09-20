news

Herkel announces bid for re-election as Free Party chair ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Free Party chairman Andres Herkel in an appearance on ETV's
Free Party chairman Andres Herkel in an appearance on ETV's "Studio 1." Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Andres Herkel, incumbent chairman of the opposition Free Party, announced on Thursday that he intends to run for re-election as party chairman.

"I will once again run for the position of chairman at the Free Party's extraordinary general meeting on 30 September," Herkel wrote in his blog on Thursday, where he also highlighted the motives behind his candidacy.

According to Herkel, his first motive was the issue of trust, as only a vote will determine whether criticism that has been unleashed within the party has gained wider support.

"Second, I cannot agree with the accusations that have been leveled against me," he said, referring to issues related to the drawing up of the party programme, the involvement of party members and the use of money highligihted by Kaul Nurm, Herkel's rival candidate and current deputy chairman of the party.

Internal conflicts within the Free Party were made public in mid-August, when chairwoman of the party's Pärnu branch Heli Künnapas sent a letter to the board in which she demanded the resignation of party chairman Andres Herkel and the election of a new board. Over the following weeks, Jaanus Ojangu, Vello Väinsalu, Elo Lutsepp, Monika Haukanõmm and Vahur Kollom all resigned from the party board.

Tensions escalated further in early September when the board decided to organise an election for chairman at an extraordinary general meeting but refused to elect a new board. Nevertheless, the board of the party on 13 September decided to organise elections for all electable bodies — including not only the chairman but also the board, honour court and audit committee of the party — at the extraordinary general meeting.

Free Party remains below Riigikogu election threshold

According to a party ratings survey commissioned by BNS and daily Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor in August, the opposition Free Party had the support of 4.7% of voting-age Estonian citizens, up from 3% in June but still falling below the 5% election threshold.

According to party ratings based on a poll commissioned by ERR's online news and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS, the Free Party remained below the threshold in September, earning the support of just 2% of voters; support for the opposition party has remained below the 5% threshold for exactly one year.

With eight seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu, the Free Party is the second smallest force currently represented in th Riigikogu.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

free partyandres herkel


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:45

GALLERY | 2018 Wandering Lights festival in Tallinn

08:53

September party ratings: Only four parties above election threshold

19.09

Ratas to attend informal EU summit on migration, internal security, Brexit

19.09

Eu-LISA opens new headquarters in Tallinn

19.09

Over 10,000 registered for Papal Mass in Tallinn next week Updated

19.09

2019 state budget to exceed €11 billion

19.09

Kaul Nurm confirms candidacy for Free Party chair

19.09

Nestor represents Estonia at Three Seas Initiative summit in Bucharest

FEATURE
BUSINESS
19.09

Baltic TSOs apply to join Continental Europe Synchronous Area

19.09

Audit: Danske's non-resident customers in Estonia moved over €200 billion Updated

19.09

Share of internet users in Estonia reaches 89%

18.09

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

18.09

US court orders Estonian forex broker Tallinex to pay over $10 million

18.09

Employers' manifesto: Tax hikes must be stopped

17.09

Tallinn Airport August passenger numbers up 11.5% on year

16.09

Bank of Estonia: Labour force participation to rise despite aging society

Opinion
13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
18:01

INTERVIEW: World famous opera tenor José Cura on new Tallinn production

17:26

State wants to cover occupation damages for churches from 2018 budget

16:44

Government to support job creation in Northeastern, Southeastern Estonia

15:32

Skeleton signs deal worth million with London bus manufacturer

14:47

Heiki Loot appointed Supreme Court Justice

13:56

Herkel announces bid for re-election as Free Party chair

12:52

Ratas: EU must cooperate more with third countries to cut illegal migration

11:42

Over 100 priests to celebrate Mass with Pope in Tallinn

10:45

GALLERY | 2018 Wandering Lights festival in Tallinn

09:49

August industrial producer price index up 3.4% on year

08:53

September party ratings: Only four parties above election threshold

19.09

Ratas to attend informal EU summit on migration, internal security, Brexit

19.09

Eu-LISA opens new headquarters in Tallinn

19.09

Baltic TSOs apply to join Continental Europe Synchronous Area

19.09

Over 10,000 registered for Papal Mass in Tallinn next week Updated

19.09

2019 state budget to exceed €11 billion

19.09

Audit: Danske's non-resident customers in Estonia moved over €200 billion Updated

19.09

Activist: Estonia could take leading role in fight against waste, pollution

19.09

Kaul Nurm confirms candidacy for Free Party chair

19.09

Nestor represents Estonia at Three Seas Initiative summit in Bucharest

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: