Estonia 200 could become fully-fledged party, says Kristina Kallas

Kristina Kallas.
Kristina Kallas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Having previously stated that the primary aim of the Estonia 200 political movement was not to start a new party, Kristina Kallas, member of the supervisory board of Estonia 200, made remarks on Thursday that imply the movement is indeed moving in that direction.

"I hope we will take part in elections, not just with one-sentence promises, but with solid visions," Ms. Kallas said in a speech at Thursday's seminar, which was aimed at introducing the political movement.

Ms. Kallas furthermore stated that a decision regarding running in elections and founding a party will be made ''in the coming days,'' it is reported.

One high profile figure already committed to Estonia 200 is Margus Tsahkna, a former government minister who is currently an independent member of the Riigikogu, after leaving Isamaa/Pro Patria in July 2017.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

kristina kallas2019 riigikogu elections"eesti 200" kristina kallasestonia 200estonian political parties


Ardo Ojasalu.

Free Party pays monthly contribution to watchdog member nonprofit

At the time of his appointment, chairman of the Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK), Ardo Ojasalu was a member of the Social Democratic Party. He left it in September 2017. Now it turns out that an anti-corruption nonprofit organisation run by Ojasalu receives €5,000 a month from the Free Party—and that half of this sum is allocated to Ojasalu's monthly salary.

