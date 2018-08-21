Estonia 200 to establish political party, run in 2019 Riigikogu elections

The members of the Estonia 200 political movement decided on Tuesday that they would establish a new party by November at the latest with which to run in the 2019 Riigikogu elections.

Kristina Kallas, leader of the Estonia 200 movement, said that the new party's keywords would be personal liberties, transparency, personal responsibility, innovation, ambition, and Estonian spirit.

According to the Political Parties Act, a political party is founded by a memorandum of association in unattested written form, and will be registered if it has at least 500 members.

Kallas told ERR that Estonia 200's membership has grown to a few hundred.

The Riigikogu Election Act states that political parties which are entered in the non-profit associations and foundations register not later than 90 days before election day may participate in Riigikogu elections. In the case of the 2019 Riigikogu elections, the deadline will be 17 January.

"We are going to carry out the long-term plan that we described in our manifesto," Kallas said. "The big issue with Estonian politics is the lack of a long-term plan."