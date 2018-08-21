news

Estonia 200 to establish political party, run in 2019 Riigikogu elections ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Estonia 200 press conference. 21 August 2018.
Open gallery
19 photos
Photo: Estonia 200 press conference. 21 August 2018. Author: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The members of the Estonia 200 political movement decided on Tuesday that they would establish a new party by November at the latest with which to run in the 2019 Riigikogu elections.

Kristina Kallas, leader of the Estonia 200 movement, said that the new party's keywords would be personal liberties, transparency, personal responsibility, innovation, ambition, and Estonian spirit.

According to the Political Parties Act, a political party is founded by a memorandum of association in unattested written form, and will be registered if it has at least 500 members.

Kallas told ERR that Estonia 200's membership has grown to a few hundred.

The Riigikogu Election Act states that political parties which are entered in the non-profit associations and foundations register not later than 90 days before election day may participate in Riigikogu elections. In the case of the 2019 Riigikogu elections, the deadline will be 17 January.

"We are going to carry out the long-term plan that we described in our manifesto," Kallas said. "The big issue with Estonian politics is the lack of a long-term plan."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonia 200


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
20.08

Estonia 200 to decide about founding party

20.08

Tall Hermann tower, Tallinn TV Tower open to visitors

20.08

Young musician of the year doesn't make it to European finals in Edinburgh

20.08

Klavan sees new team defeated on opening day in Serie A, doesn't start

20.08

All Sunday's Estonia 100 singing event songs together with lyrics

20.08

Over 52,000 people join together in virtual choir celebrating independence

20.08

Gallery and video: Crown Princess Victoria at Estonia 100 singing event

19.08

Video: Ott Tänak wins WRC Rally Germany

FEATURE
BUSINESS
19.08

Kallas: Estonian state should privatise public infrastructure companies

18.08

Enterprise Estonia: Super Cup brings in extra €5 million in tourist money

18.08

Estonia sees fastest inflation in eurozone in July

17.08

Ratas: Guilty in Danske money laundering case must be held responsible

16.08

Free public transport boosts Ida-Viru County passenger numbers by 92%

16.08

Air Baltic to add new flights from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels, Copenhagen

16.08

Two Tallink ferry terminal hotels to be refurbished, extended

16.08

A. Le Coq sales volume drops 20% in first half of 2018

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:04

Estonia 200 to establish political party, run in 2019 Riigikogu elections

14:06

Kaljulaid: If we do not shape our own future, it will be done for us

13:00

Thirty years on, Estonian-Irish relations continue to flower

12:34

Summer week of centennial celebrations reaches halfway mark

11:51

Annett Kontaveit fifth in world based on 2018 form

10:49

New RB Rail supervisory board approved

10:03

Industrial producer price index continues to rise in July

08:54

Police numbers down by nearly thousand in recent years

20.08

Gallery: President hosts reception at Kadriorg Rose Garden

20.08

President Ilves: Freedom not a state of being, but rather will and action

20.08

Ratas: Good luck to Estonia 200, Artur Talvik

20.08

Estonia 200 to decide about founding party

20.08

Tall Hermann tower, Tallinn TV Tower open to visitors

20.08

Young musician of the year doesn't make it to European finals in Edinburgh

20.08

Klavan sees new team defeated on opening day in Serie A, doesn't start

20.08

All Sunday's Estonia 100 singing event songs together with lyrics

20.08

Over 52,000 people join together in virtual choir celebrating independence

20.08

Gallery and video: Crown Princess Victoria at Estonia 100 singing event

19.08

Video: Ott Tänak wins WRC Rally Germany

19.08

Summer week of Estonian centennial celebrations underway

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: