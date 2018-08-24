news

Estonia 200: Estonia should not fear loans ({{commentsTotal}})

Indrek Nuume of the Estonia 200 movement (center).
Indrek Nuume of the Estonia 200 movement (center). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Indrek Nuume, a member of the political movement and future new political party Estonia 200, sees no reason why Estonia should be forced to choose between nationally important infrastructure projects and considers loans one possible option for funding them, writes business daily Äripäev.

"But why shouldn't we do all of them?" Nuume asked in an interview with Äripäev's radio news regarding Estonia 200's economic visions.

"Not one political party seems to want to talk about possibly taking on some kind of obligation for the country, but if we were to talk about the good that could come of this money, that we have very good connections with the outside world, that we have bridge connections to the [Western Estonian] islands..."

According to Nuume, the question is rather, if Estonia should issue bonds for example, what should be done with the money raised. "If something is a long-term commitment, this certainly shouldn't be distributed among the people, so to speak," he said. "Rather, it has to go toward the creation of long-term wealth. Infrastructure facilities last decades, if not centuries, so to speak."

Estonia 200 announced earlier this week that it plans to establish itself as a political party and run in the 2019 Riigkogu elections next March.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

infrastructureestonia 200


12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

