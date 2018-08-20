news

Estonia 200 to decide about founding party ({{commentsTotal}})

Igor Taro.
Igor Taro. Source: ERR
Members of the Estonia 200 political movement are to decide on Tuesday whether or not they will move forward with establishing themselves as a new political party.

Estonia 200 member Igor Taro confirmed to ERR that this matter would be discussed at meetings scheduled for Tuesday morning and evening.

"We will bring our members together, we will get together with our team, and we will discuss this matter," he said.

According to Taro, the nonprofit currently doesn't yet have the requisite 500 members needed to establish a new political party, but added that it won't be long until they have crossed this threshold. He declined to specify how many members the movement currently has, however.

"We have the opportunity to state whether or not we will move forward as a political party or not," Taro said, adding that more members will surely join after a clear statement has been made.

Estonia 200 CEO Henrik Raave announced on Facebook on Sunday night that Tuesday will mark Estonia 200's first large-scale meeting that is likely to change the course of Estonian history.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonia 200


