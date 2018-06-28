Leaders of Estonia 200 movement consider establishment of party likely

Leaders of the Estonia 200 political movement consider it very likely that the movement will develop into a political party this autumn already.

"Estonia 200 leaders affirm that the movement will very likely become a party in autumn and run in the March 2019 Riigikogu election," a representative of the movement told BNS on Thursday.

In the past few weeks, IT entrepreneur Jaak Laineste, former Viljandi mayor and former Pro Patria/Isamaa member Ando Kiviberg, swim coach Marle Liivand, who works in the US, and former head of the Estonian Development Fund Pirko Konsa have joined the movement, the representative noted.

"Discussions and events held this summer have shown that our membership is growing rapidly," said Henrik Raave, founder of the Estonia 200 movement. "Currently we are not focused on growing membership, but instead on debating internal issues, but interest in us is still very great."