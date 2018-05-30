Former Põlva council leader Igor Taro to take Eesti 200 to the provinces

Out of favour municipal council leader Igor Taro of Põlva County, in Southeastern Estonia, announced on Monday that he is to spearhead the carrying of the Eesti 200 movement around regional Estonia.

''This represents a new start; leaving any official governmental post brings new challenges,'' Mr Taro stated on social media.

''The Eesti 200 movement needs a drive around provincial Estonia and it is with great pleasure that I will be able to give this sweeping new change some momentum. I have the experience that being an elder, council leader and simply from just being a citizen which gives me ideas about what to do,'' he went on.

Eesti 200 is a disparate new political movement in Estonia which focusses on the longer-term and deeper trends in Estonian culture and society. According to Taro Estonia needs a breath of fresh air in these areas.

''With the Eesti 200 movement we're ready to bring new energy to ringing the changes,'' Taro went on.

''If needed, then we're also ready to send candidates to the Estonian Parliament (Riigikogu). The nation's borders need strengthening, and rural areas in particular need a robust plan for how our country will continue to thrive for everyone, everywhere,'' he went on.

Igor Taro was formerly a member of the conservative IRL party (now known as 'Isamaa', or 'Fatherland') having unsuccessfully run for parliament in 2015, but left the party in April.

He was the subject of a vote of no confidence this week in the Põlva municipal council, primarily on the issue of prioritisation of the building of new facilities in the Põlva area including a new building for the Põlva municipality itself.