Survey: 15% of voters would consider voting for Estonia 200

A total of 25% of voting-age citizens in Estonia consider the coming of new political parties definitely or rather necessary, but up to 15% of voters, a significant portion of which consist of current Free Party voters, would vote for Estonia 200 specifically, according to the results of a recent survey.

A survey commissioned by ERR and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS included two questions: whether the respondent believed that the establishment of a new political party or parties was necessary in Estonia, and if the respondent would be prepared to vote for a new party based on the Estonia 200 movement, should one develop.

7% of respondents consider the coming of a new political party or parties definitely necessary, while another 18% find it rather necessary. 24% of respondents, meanwhile, found a new political party to be rather unnecessary, and another 31% definitely unnecessary. 20% of respondents indicated they did not know whether it was necessary or not.

Asked whether they would be prepared to vote for Estonia 200 specifically, 3% said they definitely would be, and another 12% rather would be. Based on these answers, up to 15% of voting-age citizens would consider voting for Estonia 200.

42% of survey respondents to indicate that they considered a new political party or parties definitely or rather necessary would definitely or most likely vote for Estonia 200.

Free, Greens voters most likely to support Estonia 200

Based on previous party preference, Free Party voters were most in favor of seeing the further diversification of the political landscape in Estonia — 48% of Free Party voters considered the establishment of new political parties necessary. One third of Reform and Social Democratic Party (SDE) felt the same way, while Centre and Pro Patria Party voters were least supportive of the need for new parties.

The results were similar when asked about voting for Estonia 200 specifically: 48% of Free Party voters were among those who would consider voting for Estonia 200. The new potential party stands steal the votes of up to one third of Estonian Greens voters. Centre Party voters, meanwhile, were least likely to vote for Estonia 200.

Just 11% of voters who currently do not support a single political party or independent candidate would be prepared to vote for Estonia 200.

Turu-uuringute AS polled 1,002 Estonian residents between 29 May and 11 June. The results of the survey represent those respondents who expressed a political preference. The margin of error of the survey according to the pollster is ±3.1 percent per 1,000 respondents.