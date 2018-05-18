Tallinn Reform group submits proposals to combat corruption

The Reform Party group in Tallinn City Council has submitted three proposals for reducing the risk of corruption among Tallinn leaders and establishing an independent supervision mechanism.

"Constant corruption allegations regarding the city's top officials show that there is a systematic problem in today's city administration," Reform Party group chairman Kristen Michal said in a press release. "No best practices have been agreed upon in Tallinn regarding how many members of city-owned company supervisory boards can be members of the city government and city officials."

According to Michal, this has led to a situation in which supervisory boards consist mostly of Centre Party members and people connected to the city, which means that there is no real supervising being carried out in these companies.

According to one Reform Party's proposal, the mayor of Tallinn and members of the city government would not receive remuneration for serving on supervisory boards, similarly to members of the Estonian government doing the same, in order to prevent a conflict of interests.

The party has also proposed that one third of supervisory boards of companies owned by the city be made up of independent representatives not connected to the city, and that the city council's audit committee consist mostly of members of the opposition.