Boroditš: Not planning on joining Centre Party

Reform Party MP and Tallinn City Council member Deniss Boroditš, who has been tapped to take over as CEO of Tallinn transport company Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS (TLT), has no intentions of joining the Centre Party.

"Approaching the Centre Party may be speculated, but there is no connection," Boroditš told Vikerraadio on Wednesday morning.

On the subject of his continuing in politicis, the MP said that politics isn't a professional sport, where you retire at age 30.

"Two compositions of the Riigikogu are enough for a young person to take on new challenges, and transport was a relatively logical field to enter," he added.

According to Boroditš, he is resigning as a member the Riigikogu, and his first priority will be managing TLT. He did not confirm, however, whether or not he would also be leaving Tallinn City Council, where his powers are currently suspended, noting that this was nowhere near a priority at the moment.

TLT sought a new CEO after longtime CEO Enno Tamm resigned following the eruption of a corruption scandal at the company earlier this spring. Boroditš is still awaiting approval from the supervisory board of TLT, which is scheduled to convene in the second half of July.

Boroditš was previously a member of the Centre Party, and served as deputy mayor of Tallinn from 2007-2011.