news

Narva Centre members defy party orders, remain on city council ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Centre Party group chairman Aleksei Voronov.
Centre Party group chairman Aleksei Voronov. Source: ERR
News

None of the eight Centre Party members of Narva City Council declared suspects in a corruption investigation last week have vacated their seats on the council, as was demanded by party chairman Jüri Ratas, regional paper Põhjarannik reported on Monday.

The leadership of the Centre Party on 10 August discussed corruption allegations made against members of Narva City Council and decided that the individuals declared suspects in the case must suspend their council membership for the duration of the investigation as well as remove themselves from leading positions in city institutions.

Ratas said in a press release that in accordance with the statutes of the Centre Party, the party leadership decided that members of the party group serving on the city council suspected of violating procedural restrictions or convicted of crimes cannot continue serving as city council members.

As of Monday, however, none of the eight council members in question — Centre Party group chairperson Aleksei Voronov, deputy council chairperson Larissa Olenina and Centre Party group members Ilja Fjodorov, Aleksei Mägi, Tatjana Stolfat, Jelena Pahhomova, Jelizaveta Tsertova and Sergei Lvov — had heeded the party leadership's decision.

Voronov told Põhjarannik that the council members had taken a time-out before making further decisions.

"Nothing will happen until Wednesday," he said. "Then a meeting of the party group will take place and we will make a decision there."

Mägi has previously told the media that the eight council members would take all further steps together.

"There has been no conflict of interest and none of the council members has taken a single penny belonging to the taxpayer," Mägi said, commenting on the allegations against them. "All decisions were made in the interest of the city."

According to prosecutors, members of the Narva City Council did not remove themselves from votes taken over the transfer of assets of the city for free to companies connected to them or financing their companies.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

centre partynarva city council


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08:46

Extreme fire warnings over, barbecuing permitted again

13.08

Circuit court to rule Tuesday on closing Savisaar case

13.08

Estonia to establish no-fly zones in Tallinn during UEFA Super Cup match

13.08

Kaido 'Baruto' Höövelson joins Enterprise Estonia board

13.08

Tallink Hotel evacuated due to bomb threat Updated

13.08

Estonia may face EU fine for non-compliance with wastewater treatment rules

13.08

Paide opinion festival attracts 10,000 attendees

13.08

Retired judge: Prosecutor's Office lacks oversight

FEATURE
BUSINESS
13.08

Elektrilevi to buy ELMO quick charge network for €350,000

13.08

Kaido 'Baruto' Höövelson joins Enterprise Estonia board

11.08

Ukraine hoping to extend Kiev-Riga train service to Tallinn

10.08

July registered unemployment at 4.6%

10.08

Reform MP: Hand out crisis aid to farmers, not loans

10.08

MP Karilaid: Estonia should seek damages from Danske Bank

09.08

Estonian government endorses allocation of €20 million in drought relief

09.08

Trump's tariffs and their potential effects on Estonia

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:36

Col. Jaak Tarien to take over as director of NATO CCD COE

16:47

US defence budget law calls for change to Baltic Air Policing mandate

15:53

Estonia among EU states with smallest share of temporary workers

15:08

Second-tier court overturns termination of Savisaar trial Updated

13:44

Court, prosecutors under one roof not a problem, says Justice Minister

12:50

The bold and the beautiful: political party pledges ahead of 2019

11:48

Narva Centre members defy party orders, remain on city council

11:46

Real and Atlético arrive in Tallinn ahead of Wednesday's Super Cup Updated

10:09

Summer drought won't leave meat industry untouched, says plant director

09:16

Second quarter unemployment rate lowest in decade at 5.1%

08:46

Extreme fire warnings over, barbecuing permitted again

13.08

Circuit court to rule Tuesday on closing Savisaar case

13.08

Elektrilevi to buy ELMO quick charge network for €350,000

13.08

Estonia to establish no-fly zones in Tallinn during UEFA Super Cup match

13.08

Kaido 'Baruto' Höövelson joins Enterprise Estonia board

13.08

Tallink Hotel evacuated due to bomb threat Updated

13.08

Estonia may face EU fine for non-compliance with wastewater treatment rules

13.08

Estonian-American Special Forces pioneer Jyri Laats dies at 95

13.08

Paide opinion festival attracts 10,000 attendees

13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: