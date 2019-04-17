Investigation launched into no-confidence vote in Narva

Following the filing of an application by Narva City Council member Jana Kondrašova, the Viru District Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation to determine whether or not documents were counterfeited in the process of the conducting of a no-confidence vote that led to the removal of Mayor Tarmo Tammiste (Centre) from office last month, regional paper Põhajrannik reports.

Jelena Filippova, spokesperson for the Viru District Prosecutor's Office, told the paper that no suspects have been declared at this point.

On 11 March, Aleksei Voronov, then-chairman of the Hometown Narva group that commands a majority in Narva City Council, announced his intention to express no confidence in Mayor Tarmo Tammiste. Mr Tammiste was thereafter brought down in a no-confidence vote at the city council's next meeting on 15 March.

In her report of an alleged offence filed with the Prosecutor's Office on 5 April, Ms Kondrašova suspects that Mr Voronov and Narva City Council Chairwoman Irina Janovitš, who is likewise a member of Hometown Narva, counterfeited documents.

By law, the falsification of a document or the issuing of a falsified document by an official is punishable by a pecuniary punishment or up to three years in prison.