ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

No additional money in state budget for universities' regional colleges ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Rectors of several Estonian universities and institutes of higher education.
Rectors of several Estonian universities and institutes of higher education. Source: Andres Tennus/University of tartu
News

The Ministry of Education and Research is to increase operational support allocated from the state budget to institutes of higher education by €5 million next year, but this additional money is expected to go toward increasing salaries, not supporting schools' regional colleges.

"Public universities are free and independent in their decisions, and they can decide for themselves whether to use this additional money for salary increases or for something else," Ministry of Education spokesperson Tarmu Kurm told ERR, noting that this additional funding would allow for a 5 percent salary increase on average.

"As universities have cited as their primary concern the competitiveness of academic staff salaries, we have no reason to believe that the universities won't use these funds to increase salaries," said Margus Haidak, head of the Higher Education Department of the Ministry of Education. "Universities have likewise repeatedly cited the need for increased funding for their regional colleges, but this should occur via a discrete measure supporting regional policy goals, not at the expense of the general funding of higher education."

Educating university students at regional colleges is more expensive than at the schools' main campuses; local resources would help offset the relative expense of teaching students at these colleges, the ministry representative said. Local governments have previously also supported these colleges. Regional colleges' contributions and missions are not limited strictly to providing and developing higher education, but also expand to include a broader roll and significant value in the local environment.

By harnessing universities' research potential, developing local cooperation and developing international ties, colleges help to improve the local region's socio-ecnomic quality of living, he continued. Additional funding is just not earmarked specifically for regional colleges in the state budget, as expected by the universities, he added.

At a recent meeting with the Cultural Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu, Estonian university rectors said that their regional colleges are not sustainable under the current funding model, and if the state needs them to use as regional policy tool, they should be supporting them financially as well.

According to the rectors, the only regional colleges that are currently sustainable are those receiving additional support from local powers or businesses.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

educationministry of education and researchstate budgetuniversitieshigher education


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
26.09

Planned meager salary increase in 2020 not enough, teachers say

26.09

Estonian MEPs: Commission's reaction to migration crisis successful

26.09

Katrin Merisalu first Estonian woman to summit eight-thousander mountain

26.09

Gallery: ERR Blood donation day

26.09

Education ministry drops plan for mandatory kindergarten

Opinion
Business
25.09

Economy may cool, extent up to us, says prime minister

25.09

Estonian finmin: Sõnajalgs' compensation claim not entirely far-fetched

25.09

Pealtnägija: Deadly listeria traced to M.V.Wool fish factory

25.09

Rene Kokk: Valuation of land could take place every four years

25.09

Postimees Grupp building to become four-star hotel

Estonia 100
FEATURES
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
13:35

Gallery: Friday climate protests in several Estonian towns

12:56

No additional money in state budget for universities' regional colleges

12:10

Survey: Half of people in Estonia have savings

11:47

Burger King coming to Estonia

11:13

Finnair to add more flights to Tallinn-Helsinki route next year

10:57

PPA admits mistakes made in former Danske CEO Aivar Rehe search

10:27

Centre minister, opposition MP go head-to-head on pensions increases

09:56

University of Tartu may end free Estonian language education

09:10

Budget airline Lauda to start direct flights between Tallinn and Vienna

08:54

First national atlas to include sauna, kama, and blood sausage maps

07:40

Albanian president on official visit to Estonia next week

26.09

Tallinn TV broadcasting closure to make half staff redundant

26.09

Government allocates €844,000 for emergency repairs to Narva church

26.09

Pharmacists: Reversing reform would drive rural pharmacies out of market

26.09

What the papers say: Family doctors, free higher education, alien crabs

26.09

Planned meager salary increase in 2020 not enough, teachers say

26.09

Estonian MEPs: Commission's reaction to migration crisis successful

26.09

Katrin Merisalu first Estonian woman to summit eight-thousander mountain

26.09

Gallery: ERR Blood donation day

26.09

Education ministry drops plan for mandatory kindergarten

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: