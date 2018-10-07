Estonia 200 group discusses potential party platform

Not quite a political party yet, the Estonia 200 group met on Saturday to discuss a potential party platform for the upcoming hot phase of the campaign for the Riigikogu election on 3 March next year. Estonia 200 announced earlier this year that if they can get the required 500 members together, they will register as a political party.

ERR's Estonian web news reported on Saturday that Estonia 200's members discussed the longer-term perspective of the group and its ideas.

The latter include the concept of the "personal state" with an individualised and more digitised approach to government, a changed social security and health care approach that would rely on what the group has called incentives for citizens to choose a healthier lifestyle, a focus on mobility and connectivity as well as education and research, and a further reduction of red tape.

According to the group, they are closing in on the aim of starting a new political parties "in leaps and bounds." Should they eventually take the step, they may stand a chance to significantly cut into the election result of the other centre-right parties, such as Pro Patria, the Free Party, and also the Reform Party.

Opinion polls put likely support of Estonia 200 in the low double-digit range, which given that Reform and the currently governing Centre Party are likely to remain neck and neck right up to election day could mean that they get a role to play in the next Riigikogu.

The group's chairwoman, Kristina Kallas, said that discussions within Estonia 200 have been very lively, while Saturday's meeting was the group's largest meeting so far.

Estonia 200's manifesto and likely platform has already been criticised as little more than a re-edition of the ideas of previous groups like pre-merger Pro Patria and Res Publica, the ideology and politics of which have recently taken a dive in the polls. The new party would also add to the right-wing splinter groups of the same ideology, currently represented in parliament by Pro Patria and the Free Party.

